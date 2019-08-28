Blair William & Company Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position as Market Value Rose; Walthausen & Company Position in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Trimmed by $1.76 Million

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 7,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 103,462 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66 million, down from 110,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.63. About 191,929 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 34,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% . The institutional investor held 162,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 197,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 175 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 65,364 shares to 155,250 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.91M for 11.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,964 shares to 9,866 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 203,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.