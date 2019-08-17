Blair William & Company Continues to Hold Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW); Verus Financial Partners Holds Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Blair William & Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 37,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 295,989 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 258,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 59,635 shares. Riverpark Advsr holds 2.62% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 141,279 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Net Lc has invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 118,932 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt owns 422,805 shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.2% or 1.04 million shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Umb Bankshares N A Mo accumulated 45,140 shares. Wedgewood Incorporated accumulated 908,998 shares. Winslow Asset Management has 318,410 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,315 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cornerstone Inc holds 0.48% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 7,200 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was bought by Goldfarb Mark A.