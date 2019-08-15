Blair William & Company Has Upped Position in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) by $307,190 as Share Value Declined; Tig Advisors Boosted Its Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Stake by $82.75 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43 million, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech; 15/05/2018 – Westchester Capital Management Buys 1.6% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Rev $250.6M; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD SAYS COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED WITH RESPECT TO 2018 AND BEYOND FOR ALL FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERIODS PRESENTED; 08/03/2018 – Top shareholders in talks to sell control of Orbotech -report; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 11,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 76,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 65,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 19,000 shares to 57,191 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,917 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFI Innovations for Customer Success at FESPA Include Next-generation VUTEk Hybrid Platform and New Dedicated Flatbed Printer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 465,157 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 83,994 shares stake. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 342,666 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 74,569 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 24,724 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Fmr Limited Co owns 453,896 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 38,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co holds 155,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 28,744 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability owns 574,381 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 797 shares. Becker Capital Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 597,999 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advisors LP owns 323,376 shares.

More notable recent Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KLA Receives Antitrust Clearance for the Proposed Merger with Orbotech Ltd. in the People’s Republic of China; Announces Expected Closing Date – PRNewswire” on February 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Granted Antitrust Clearance in China for Proposed Merger with Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Key Takeaways from KLA Corporationâ€™s Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orbotech: A Sweet Arbitrage Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Barnes Group Inc. (B) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.