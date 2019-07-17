Blair William & Company Position in Boeing Co (BA) Upped by $28.00 Million as Stock Declined; Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Its Position

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 73,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.48 million, up from 203,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $252.38. About 8.15M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Tesla will pause production at its California factory for six days at the end of the May to work on fixes to its assembly line for its new Model 3 sedan; 18/04/2018 – Tesla could benefit from looser restrictions in China, says auto analyst; 12/04/2018 – Tesla previously said it “withdrew” from the probe; 21/03/2018 – Musk’s compensation package involves no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla’s market value rising to $650 billion over the next 10 years; 03/05/2018 – Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call. Here are highlights; 15/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries to make its safety record appear better, report alleges; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS LAST YEAR, CO REDUCED INJURY RATE BY 25% – BLOG; 22/05/2018 – Tesla picks up new vice-president of engineering from Snap; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan; 29/05/2018 – Ed Crooks: In the latest Energy Source: the Saudis and Russia plan to increase output; oil companies make windfall profits; Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 6.42M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested in 4,485 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 3,218 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 8,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 9,523 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jennison Associates Ltd Llc holds 1.43% or 5.13 million shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd reported 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 96 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.89% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sterling Glob Strategies Llc has 1,185 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0.06% or 322,584 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.29% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Ford and General Motors, but Sell Tesla Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Auto Stock Jumped 31% While You Were Watching Tesla’s Slump – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: June U.S. Auto Sales Decline, TSLA Sees Record-High Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 25,700 shares to 81,638 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,873 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. The insider Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84M. Guillen Jerome M also sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 11,601 shares to 67,436 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 20,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,990 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).