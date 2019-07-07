Blair William & Company Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Lifted as Market Value Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $9.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 387,114 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 6,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,557 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09M, up from 202,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 1.27 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.13M for 28.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 920 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Van Berkom & Associate Incorporated reported 1.14 million shares. 2.37 million are owned by Centerbridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Bluemountain Limited Liability Company holds 161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 73,308 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Northern Trust Corp owns 410,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,231 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Hrt Finance Limited reported 3,912 shares. Oberndorf William E, a California-based fund reported 74,252 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Com accumulated 175,002 shares or 6.19% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Ltd Company accumulated 0.79% or 16,891 shares. 721 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated. Michigan-based Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0.08% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $128.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,838 shares to 71,666 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 5,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,910 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).