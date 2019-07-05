Blair William & Company Has Cut Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake by $2.65 Million; Stock Value Declined; Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Thermo Fisher (TMO) Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Corp (TMO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $300.58. About 517,395 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 220,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 263,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 1.16 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 7,048 shares to 19,317 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 4,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

