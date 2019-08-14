Blair William & Company Has Upped Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Decreased Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) Position By $379,440

Blair William & Company increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 68.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 131,896 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Blair William & Company holds 323,394 shares with $20.55M value, up from 191,498 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 482,010 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,040 shares as Norfolk Southern Co (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 28,872 shares with $5.40 million value, down from 30,912 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Co now has $45.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 1.06 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, April 29 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Trust Fl reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Argent Trust owns 6,916 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 2.02 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance reported 789,530 shares. 114 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,074 were accumulated by Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Cibc Ww Markets owns 38,128 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,600 were reported by East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Company. 1,876 are owned by Btr. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 18,229 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 3,645 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Skylands Capital Lc has 95,200 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CSX Stock Is a Good Play – But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Friday, March 22. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

