Blair William & Company Has Decreased Its W P Carey (WPC) Stake; Spark Investment Management Upped Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 81.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 31,775 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)'s stock rose 5.96%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 70,700 shares with $719,000 value, up from 38,925 last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $252.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 160,366 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company analyzed 7,469 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)'s stock rose 9.30%. The Blair William & Company holds 77,785 shares with $6.32M value, down from 85,254 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 393,759 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Ajdler Arnaud bought $360,000.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 228,500 shares to 107,000 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) stake by 62,077 shares and now owns 13,300 shares. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

