Blair William & Company Upped Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Price Declined; Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.76 Million

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 1.57M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Blair William & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 69,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,348 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, up from 178,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 3.23 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Communications Of Virginia Va has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,317 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 5.69 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Howard Cap invested in 9,378 shares. 4,170 are owned by Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Partners L P. Karpas Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 27,847 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Lc. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,374 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Incorporated Ca reported 900 shares stake. Gyroscope Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,841 shares. Old Bancshares In holds 40,084 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 10,261 shares to 3,282 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 36,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,854 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 19th – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.