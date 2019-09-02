Blair William & Company Increased By $317,226 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Shorts at VISUAL HEALTHCARE (VSHC) Raised By 488.57%

Blair William & Company increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 1,274 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Blair William & Company holds 78,268 shares with $19.55 million value, up from 76,994 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.92% above currents $253.92 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 13,010 shares. Bowen Hanes & owns 13,558 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 4,247 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 5,235 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Century has 0.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 24,111 shares. Select Equity Gru LP has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.48% or 42,593 shares. 571 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. 14,393 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackenzie Corp holds 1.93M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 173,719 shares.

Blair William & Company decreased International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 6,926 shares to 15,072 valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 1,437 shares and now owns 15,218 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.

