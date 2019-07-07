Blair William & Company Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $391,566; Shares Declined; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Position

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 9,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 926,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36M, down from 936,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 13,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $278.49. About 222,475 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 51.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,175 shares. 1,267 were accumulated by Wms Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 331,114 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com has 21,980 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 326,430 shares. Fiduciary holds 17,511 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). City accumulated 56 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 17,083 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,377 shares. Fil holds 3 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cambridge Advsr owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,462 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt owns 49,703 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 5,491 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875. The insider AYERS JONATHAN W sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22,210 shares to 644,001 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 76,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 22,793 shares to 163,976 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 175,124 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 1% or 165,119 shares in its portfolio. 47,405 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prns Inc. Cap Advisors Inc Ok reported 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 139,678 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fruth Inv reported 13,469 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 309,070 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 5,449 shares. Alexandria Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Commercial Bank owns 116,543 shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,149 shares stake. Moreover, Paw Corporation has 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,000 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 53,343 shares. Veritas Invest Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.