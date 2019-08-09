Blair William & Company Has Upped Its Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $401,440 as Stock Rose; Shareholder Mrj Capital Raised Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 40,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 391,136 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 354,140 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 83,568 shares. 24,785 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd. Metropolitan Life Co New York has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 55 shares. Old Republic Corp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Putnam Ltd Liability holds 43,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Com has 0.57% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Northern Trust Corporation owns 2.36M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 8,255 shares. Schaller has 1,834 shares. Moreover, Choate Inv has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,375 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,730 shares. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.4% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,610 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox -2% after light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28,236 shares to 110,917 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,101 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 211,518 shares. 17,924 are held by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 20,200 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 8,331 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 300 were reported by Kings Point. Moreover, Ellington Management Gru Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,700 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 34,962 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,114 shares. 3,000 are held by Hodges Management. Dana Investment Advisors invested in 127,781 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Howe Rusling Inc holds 106 shares. Usca Ria Lc owns 49,055 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.03% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,707 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).