Blair William & Company Has Raised Xylem (XYL) Stake by $4.42 Million; Share Value Declined; Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.60 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 49,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 79,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 55,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 254,945 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, up from 199,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 948,250 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

