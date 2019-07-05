Blair William & Company Upped Holding in V F (VFC); Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increased Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $428,792; Share Price Declined

Blair William & Company increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,742 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 70,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 975,295 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 468,231 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.26M, up from 465,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aull & Monroe Invest Corporation reported 1,496 shares stake. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 451,323 shares. Clal Insur Enterp Holdings reported 0.03% stake. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 45,288 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al owns 1.48% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 18,100 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.05M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 536 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 1,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,282 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.99% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical (NYSE:VAR) by 3,338 shares to 13,437 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosyst (NYSE:SPR) by 3,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,684 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462.