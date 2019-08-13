Blair William & Company Has Boosted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; Polygon Management LTD Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) Increased by $444,598

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 20,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 205,827 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.78 million, up from 185,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $341.37. About 343,279 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 144,390 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 1.02M shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 1.06M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 81,550 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Pnc Serv has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 61,936 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0% or 30,526 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 70,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 2.60M were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments. State Street holds 1.70 million shares. Ftb Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 206 shares. Texas-based Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

