Blair William & Company Lifted Its Position in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) as Stock Declined; Northstar Group Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 11,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 76,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 65,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest LP stated it has 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill Advsr reported 27,025 shares. Amer Tru Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,366 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. South State Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,626 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,986 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,923 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 248,063 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 0.86% or 802,149 shares. Caprock Gp invested in 12,538 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intrust Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.94% or 22,213 shares. Covington Capital owns 55,883 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 465,157 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 364,950 shares stake. 342,666 are owned by Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Glenmede Communication Na has 581 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.61% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Walthausen & Lc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 529,271 shares. Ls Ltd Company reported 1,316 shares stake. Mackay Shields Llc reported 572,100 shares. 944,340 were accumulated by Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Co. Pure Fin Advsr Inc holds 192,377 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 67,500 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,238 shares to 131,870 shares, valued at $36.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,191 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

