Blair William & Company Cut Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $351,666 as Stock Declined; Mitek Sys (MITK) Shareholder Harvest Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.92M market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 77,220 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 25,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 53,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788,000, down from 78,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 645,952 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.71 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 278,674 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 21,521 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 112,792 shares. Voya Investment Ltd owns 15,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Clear Street Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.57% or 421,230 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). M&T Bancshares reported 11,980 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 129,932 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Group Incorporated invested in 12,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 109,246 are held by Victory Incorporated. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 12,085 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 58,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek Acquires ICAR, Strengthening its Position as a Global Leader in Digital Identity Verification – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Extends Leadership Position in Digital Identity Verification by Acquiring A2iA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FireEye Email and Endpoint Solutions Receive Cyber Catalyst Designations – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.