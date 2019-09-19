Blair William & Company Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.07 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Cut Position by $462,000

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,695 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.21. About 426,075 shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 266,361 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51M, down from 276,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invests Lc holds 6,420 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 57,637 shares. First Personal Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,613 shares. First Utd National Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,764 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everett Harris Company Ca invested 0.96% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arrow Financial stated it has 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sarasin Llp stated it has 874,548 shares. Argyle Mngmt owns 1.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,650 shares. Cap Mgmt Va has 39,686 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Boston Rech & Incorporated has 35,116 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability owns 240,114 shares. 30,880 are owned by Brookstone Mngmt. Fernwood Mngmt reported 7,563 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.