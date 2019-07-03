Blair William & Company Cut Position in Ralph Lauren (RL) by $333,723; Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stake by $31.60 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 2,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,959 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 15,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.27. About 1.14M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Management Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Lc has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,850 shares. Loews owns 3,884 shares. Michigan-based Chem National Bank has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,297 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 799,190 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt invested in 1.51% or 27,925 shares. St James Invest Ltd Liability owns 251,358 shares. Shapiro Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 932,727 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc reported 1.11% stake. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodstock reported 92,819 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc holds 0.59% or 33,632 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. RL’s profit will be $129.06 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.07% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.91 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE also sold $1.31M worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 21,142 shares to 348,197 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 71,515 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com has 38,940 shares. 10,127 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 24,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 3,492 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 374,662 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 8,034 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc. 10,011 are held by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Oakbrook Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 49,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 42,926 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.04% or 172,636 shares. Zacks Management invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).