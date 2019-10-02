Blair William & Company Has Cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding By $2.71 Million; Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted By $178.95 Million Its Guidewire Software Com Usd0.0001 (GWRE) Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GWRE) stake by 1136.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 1.77M shares as Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.93M shares with $195.43 million value, up from 155,902 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 now has $8.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 515,336 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Blair William & Company decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 57,720 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Blair William & Company holds 522,347 shares with $24.66 million value, down from 580,067 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $40.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 12.78M shares traded or 87.30% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blair William & Company increased Waste Connections Inc stake by 15,643 shares to 29,994 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 68.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 16.36% above currents $52.25 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 20 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Nomura. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Stephens. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, August 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Guidewire Software has $13200 highest and $10500 lowest target. $118.50’s average target is 13.90% above currents $104.04 stock price. Guidewire Software had 6 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 6. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Coupa Software Inc Com stake by 155,470 shares to 1.17 million valued at $148.61M in 2019Q2.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $212,324 was made by Lego Catherine P on Friday, September 13.