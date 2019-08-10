Blair William & Company Holds Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL); Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Gotham Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 66,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 424,804 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.83M, up from 358,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 172.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 540,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 853,840 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27M, up from 313,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 2.96M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Hytinen Barry, worth $175,600 on Wednesday, May 8.

