Blair William & Company Lowered Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $821,681; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder Leucadia National Lifted Stake by $19.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 249,746 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 16,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 20,782 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 37,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 5.81 million shares traded or 53.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves and Shari Redstone are ‘two scorpions in a bottle’ who need each other; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted 11-3 to Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Stake; 04/05/2018 – Because Moonves does not want Bakish involved in the combined company, CBS executives have serious doubts that a deal will happen, sources say; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,546 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. 200 were reported by Captrust Financial. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 38,739 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 6,166 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd. 97,551 were accumulated by Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability. Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 48,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 106,024 are held by Morgan Stanley. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 18,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 26,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 44,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 138,525 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 22,148 shares to 605,977 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 50,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). York Capital Mgmt Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 366,272 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 434,229 shares. Cap Research reported 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Primecap Mgmt Co Ca accumulated 350,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 675,682 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 13,499 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 89,201 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,085 shares. Moreover, American Assets Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,200 shares. National Pension Serv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Markets Corp owns 549,185 shares. Amp Investors stated it has 301,369 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).