Blair William & Company Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Envestnet Has 1.45 Sentiment

Blair William & Company increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 14,194 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Blair William & Company holds 792,691 shares with $57.65M value, up from 778,497 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $107.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 3.34M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Envestnet Inc (ENV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 103 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 71 sold and trimmed equity positions in Envestnet Inc. The funds in our database now have: 45.75 million shares, up from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Envestnet Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 52 Increased: 75 New Position: 28.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blair William & Company decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 1,585 shares to 3,832 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 3,657 shares and now owns 440,364 shares. Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 11.92% above currents $72.15 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray.

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Envestnet | Tamarac to Provide Tamarac Reporting® and Trading® Technology to Rockbridge Investment Management – PRNewswire" on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: "Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance" on May 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 122,588 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. for 290,461 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc owns 154,450 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.