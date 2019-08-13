Blair William & Company Has Boosted Its Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Seachange Intl (SEAC) Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.0131 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9431. About 36,691 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 458.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 39,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 48,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 8,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 196,075 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. BONNEY MARK J also bought $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) on Tuesday, June 11. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider PONS ROBERT M bought $29,400.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,213 shares to 2,282 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 13,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).