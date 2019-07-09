Blair William & Company Holds Position in Aon Plc (AON); Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Rose While Avenir Has Lowered Its Position

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,102 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.53 million, up from 122,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 634,369 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 4,627 shares to 805 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,823 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc has invested 0.92% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.79M shares. 2,786 were accumulated by Carroll Associates Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 6,299 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 107,787 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Snyder Cap Management L P, California-based fund reported 190,896 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aimz Advisors Llc holds 10,358 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 28,525 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 27,469 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 224,415 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 70,503 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares to 115,406 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).