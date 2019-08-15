Blair William & Company Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake; Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -9.99% below currents $28.33 stock price. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. See Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

Blair William & Company decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 8.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 14,999 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Blair William & Company holds 159,656 shares with $12.98M value, down from 174,655 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 865,261 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Blair William & Company increased Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 12,774 shares to 178,441 valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 9,561 shares and now owns 238,970 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 1.27% above currents $85.71 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 3,855 shares. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 192,608 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 83,176 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Services holds 4,092 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 26,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Grp Inc Inc owns 206,463 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has 0.19% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 24 shares. 8,567 were accumulated by Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 77,766 shares. 3,445 are owned by Fagan Associate. D E Shaw & holds 205,079 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com invested in 65,838 shares. Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Steve Budorick on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Declares 87th Consecutive Common Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.14% or 22,485 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 93 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 1.63 million shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 2,974 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 74,867 shares. Kempen Management Nv reported 413,100 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 156 shares. Ftb has 221 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Group Incorporated L P has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 16,897 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 585,670 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 271,720 shares. 26 are held by Gradient Limited Company.