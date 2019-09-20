Blair William & Company Has Trimmed Its Cintas (CTAS) Position; CELLAVISION AB FOREIGN ORDINARY SHARES (CLVSF) Sellers Decreased By 8.51% Their Shorts

Blair William & Company decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 3,346 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Blair William & Company holds 197,297 shares with $46.82 million value, down from 200,643 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.65. About 254,347 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -11.70% below currents $255.65 stock price. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 17. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Blair William & Company increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,748 shares to 282,282 valued at $102.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 11,313 shares and now owns 379,451 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Financial Post” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the 2019 Stevie Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33M for 29.87 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,169 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 131,610 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kings Point Capital holds 52 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Newfocus Finance Grp Llc has 4.71% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 26,785 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 4,439 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Castleark Management Llc holds 100,525 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

