Blair William & Company Position In Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Was Boosted; Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose While Fiera Capital Has Decreased Stake by $470,712

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 12,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 984,143 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.89M, up from 971,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $151.28. About 252,594 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 10,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 169,281 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 179,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 465,647 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 166,739 shares to 169,712 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Fin Llc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Lc reported 63,143 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Navellier Assocs Inc reported 1.35% stake. The New York-based Trb Advisors LP has invested 3.52% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 596 shares. King Luther has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Principal Fin Gp accumulated 3.45M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 278,395 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited owns 124,128 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 44,428 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 140,721 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 60,785 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 34,646 shares to 637,156 shares, valued at $112.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 222,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

