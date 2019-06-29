Blair William & Company Increased Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $4.45 Million as Share Value Declined; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased Position in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by $302,510 as Share Value Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 9,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 60,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,962 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, up from 262,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 2.63M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,757 shares to 778,497 shares, valued at $62.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 166,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,712 shares, and cut its stake in Equinor Asa.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Capital reported 1.00 million shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). West Chester Cap accumulated 4,317 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.12% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,073 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 24,025 shares. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 268 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 27,183 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 313,946 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 22,023 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 0.41% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 986,968 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 69 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 4,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,885 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $858,685 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 203 shares. Grisanti Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitchell Cap Management reported 10,075 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 564,363 shares. Marsico Capital Management Lc holds 4.03% or 622,882 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested 0.88% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0.06% or 138,799 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 903,553 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity, a California-based fund reported 661,268 shares. Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,100 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,816 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.42 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 46,829 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,004 shares to 77,205 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A.