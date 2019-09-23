Blair William & Company Boosted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position; AUTOMOTIVE FINCO ORDINARY SHARES (RMIAF) Shorts Lowered By 25.71%

Blair William & Company increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 27,874 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Blair William & Company holds 452,678 shares with $97.79 million value, up from 424,804 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $10.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $259.05. About 123,033 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Blair William & Company decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 9,201 shares to 37,838 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) stake by 19,389 shares and now owns 150,323 shares. Pivotal Software Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 193,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,098 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 3,033 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 361,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,109 shares. 39,470 are owned by Pinebridge Invs L P. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks invested in 133,562 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Franklin accumulated 975,035 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 389 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 42 are held by Signaturefd Limited Co. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 112,331 shares. Ruggie owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.26% above currents $259.05 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Friday, August 2 report.