Blair William & Company Cut Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Sellers Increased By 6.05% Their Shorts

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) had an increase of 6.05% in short interest. ATO’s SI was 3.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.05% from 3.25M shares previously. With 687,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s short sellers to cover ATO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

Blair William & Company decreased Fidelity National Financial (FNF) stake by 13.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 21,667 shares as Fidelity National Financial (FNF)’s stock rose 8.45%. The Blair William & Company holds 136,298 shares with $4.98 million value, down from 157,965 last quarter. Fidelity National Financial now has $12.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 867,043 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019

Blair William & Company increased Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 26,046 shares to 34,608 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 52,106 shares and now owns 477,479 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 433,084 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 33,680 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation reported 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.09% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 519 shares. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Invesco holds 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 90,434 shares. Dupont Corp reported 321,536 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Vident Investment Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 30,000 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 425,873 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Buy A House In Your 20s – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:FNF) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 3.22% above currents $110.44 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 19,300 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 263 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 4,895 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 815 shares. Cetera Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,044 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 102,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,206 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,900 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fruth Mngmt accumulated 12,426 shares. 790,071 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 67,400 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 466,003 shares.