Blair William & Company Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $10.29 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Shares Rose, Awm Investment Company Decreased Its Stake by $2.30 Million

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 174,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 725,893 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, up from 551,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 123,374 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30,457 shares to 353,387 shares, valued at $56.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) by 672,200 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UCTT or COHU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.