Blair William & Company Has Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Viking Fund Management Upped Holding by $1.84 Million

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 15,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 232,911 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, up from 217,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 5.78M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 1.77 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…

