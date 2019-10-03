Blair William & Company Has Increased Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $478,170 as Valuation Declined; As Capital One Financial (COF) Shares Declined, Holder Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Position by $10.81 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 120,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.82M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.77 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 584,259 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.55 million, up from 580,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 667,894 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 14,050 shares to 24,750 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 897 shares. Meritage Mgmt reported 36,708 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 60,410 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management reported 283,381 shares. Creative Planning reported 12,805 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6.70 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 21,763 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 38,861 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com accumulated 0.06% or 17,292 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 3,286 are owned by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company. Argent Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 27,374 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 0.13% stake.