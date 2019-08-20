Blair William & Company Maintains Position in Abb LTD (ABB); As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $1.65 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 292,330 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 246,220 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 228,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1.01M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management invested in 3,049 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 75 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Lc holds 0.4% or 10,099 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Everence accumulated 1,778 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,576 shares. 9,362 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Mngmt Com. Raymond James Financial Serv reported 3,132 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,812 shares. Axa holds 0.31% or 440,860 shares. 1,713 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gateway Invest Advisers invested in 0.14% or 83,913 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Ansys – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares to 108,743 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).