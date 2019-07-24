Blair William & Company Lowered Its Grainger W W (GWW) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Decreased by $235.51 Million Its Stake

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 71,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.10% or $25.36 during the last trading session, reaching $304.14. About 1.20 million shares traded or 148.67% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.42. About 10.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 39.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 95,600 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.13% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.43% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 7,800 shares. Conning reported 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Savant Limited Liability Co owns 872 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,205 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi owns 450 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,400 shares. 8,706 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,844 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 889 shares. Lincoln National owns 711 shares. 75 are owned by Csat Advisory Lp. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 9,761 shares.

