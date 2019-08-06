Blair William & Company Decreased Its Holding in Huron Consulting Group (HURN) by $305,000; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Price Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 713,465 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 65 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 5,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 193,626 shares traded or 134.84% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 5,374 shares to 12,763 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Huron Consulting (HURN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019. Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq" published on April 29, 2019. Huron Announces Senior Leadership Promotions – Business Wire" published on February 26, 2019. Ekta Singh-Bushell Elected to Huron Board of Directors – Business Wire" with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 11,250 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 43,511 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 488,342 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 2.09M shares. 79,273 were reported by D E Shaw & Company. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 34,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 872 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One holds 0% or 12,350 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 278,273 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 452,651 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management stated it has 6,143 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company owns 110,095 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,700 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Affimed Reports 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire" on March 27, 2019. If You Had Bought Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance" published on April 27, 2019. Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire" on June 04, 2019. Affimed bails on AFM11; shares down 9% premarket – Seeking Alpha" published on May 22, 2019. All You Need to Know About Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 02, 2019.