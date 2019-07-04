Blair William & Company Lifted Its V F (VFC) Stake; Americas Car-mart (CRMT) Sellers Increased By 11.75% Their Shorts

Blair William & Company increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 8.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 6,030 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock rose 4.88%. The Blair William & Company holds 76,742 shares with $6.67M value, up from 70,712 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 975,295 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer

Americas Car-mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) had an increase of 11.75% in short interest. CRMT's SI was 372,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.75% from 333,500 shares previously. With 84,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Americas Car-mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT)'s short sellers to cover CRMT's short positions. The SI to Americas Car-mart Inc's float is 5.87%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 59,710 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.04 million. The firm primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. VF had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M worth of stock. MEAGHER LAURA C sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462. 24,926 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $2.14 million were sold by Holtz Curtis A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

