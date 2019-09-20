Blair William & Company Has Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $1.67 Million; Altria Group (MO) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Position by $313,208

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 9,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 70,995 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 61,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $192.55. About 369,621 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 20,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 4.91M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vaping restrictions likely coming to NJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is In Deep Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cronos Group Closes Lord Jones Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 13,350 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.22% or 18,680 shares. Meritage owns 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 21,790 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 9,913 shares. Brandywine owns 30,814 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 26,193 shares. Barton Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.36% or 2.45M shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,369 shares. First Comml Bank reported 17,173 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,488 shares in its portfolio. South Carolina-based Canal Insur Communication has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 296,330 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited stated it has 245,770 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 7,251 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 473 shares to 21,870 shares, valued at $23.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 28,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 50,695 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,126 shares. Comm Savings Bank reported 17,902 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 0.03% or 14,586 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 804,284 shares. 32,467 are owned by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,996 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc accumulated 40,906 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 52,100 shares stake. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 935,262 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 87,665 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.05% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 13,270 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 1.25% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Comm Lc has invested 0.05% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Were Crumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 101,858 shares to 217,123 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,261 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).