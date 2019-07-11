Blair William & Company Increases Holding in V F (VFC); Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holder Ckw Financial Group Has Increased Stake by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 173,296 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

Blair William & Company increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,742 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 70,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 831,653 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.07% or 80,552 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 17,894 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De reported 385,350 shares. Reinhart Prtn owns 307,725 shares. London Of Virginia invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 31,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp holds 17,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 0% or 215,862 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 26,709 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Adelante Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 561,392 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 11,878 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schneider Cap Mgmt has invested 3.1% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 479.52M shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,393 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 12,328 shares. Northern Tru owns 5.28 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 77,246 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communication has 19,125 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 166,926 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 670,381 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co reported 5,805 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 107,832 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 0.02% or 532 shares. Holderness Invs stated it has 0.47% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boston Private Wealth Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 61,726 shares. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.15% or 39,490 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 79,575 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.