Blair William & Company Has Raised Position in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) by $308,000 as Stock Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Boosted Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 15,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 48,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 32,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 9,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 251,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 241,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 412,405 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 11,911 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 46,198 shares. Prudential Financial reported 47,223 shares. 330,656 were reported by Principal Gru. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 53,594 shares. Copeland Ltd Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 511,928 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Bath Savings Trust Company stated it has 0.29% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 18,751 were accumulated by Bell Bank & Trust. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 119,686 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Menta Cap stated it has 34,742 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 203,411 are owned by Parametric Limited Liability Company. Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 175,635 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 32,680 shares to 830,801 shares, valued at $78.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,959 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 31,418 shares. Cambridge Tru Com stated it has 0.25% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,000 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce invested in 0.01% or 532 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1,400 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 0.22% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shelter Mutual Insur reported 15,300 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 52,407 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitchell Cap stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kansas-based First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 112,947 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

