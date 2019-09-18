Blair William & Company Has Boosted Northern Tr (NTRS) Position By $1.81 Million; 4 Analysts Covering AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Blair William & Company increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 2.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 20,320 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Blair William & Company holds 725,894 shares with $65.33M value, up from 705,574 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $20.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $95.43. About 185,570 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV

Among 8 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $218.44’s average target is 3.50% above currents $211.05 stock price. AvalonBay had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. SunTrust maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $211 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. See AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $229.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $228.0000 New Target: $226.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $213.0000 228.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $212.0000 215.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $194.0000 217.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $211.05. About 94,571 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.48 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 31.95 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ar Asset has 0.37% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 5,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 2.44% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Fayez Sarofim accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Ltd Liability Com holds 12,759 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.29% or 941,216 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Northern Trust Corp has 2.59 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 20,951 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 401,671 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 2,135 shares. Cincinnati Financial holds 57,200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.07% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NTRS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 168.48 million shares or 0.71% more from 167.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 14,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 2,238 shares. Speece Thorson Capital stated it has 146,623 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 8,922 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 101,382 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt owns 11,763 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 273,861 shares in its portfolio. 260,814 are held by Madison Invest. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,100 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Washington Tru Comm invested in 3,500 shares. 3,050 were accumulated by A D Beadell Investment Counsel. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 171 shares. Carroll Assoc has 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Blair William & Company decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) stake by 5,435 shares to 18,243 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 1,419 shares and now owns 38,800 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was reduced too.