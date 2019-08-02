Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Shares Declined While Botty Investors Decreased Position by $5.00 Million; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Share Value Rose, Harvey Partners Cut Stake

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 325,834 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 36,057 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,925 were reported by Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,162 shares. Barnett Inc owns 0.19% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,432 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jrm Investment Counsel owns 345,500 shares or 8.72% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Com reported 14,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 1,330 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 257,178 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il reported 6,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,451 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 445 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv reported 6,950 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. The insider Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $51.14 million for 14.12 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

