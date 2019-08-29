Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Shareholder Botty Investors Lowered Its Stake; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.13M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 274,385 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Momentum Technical Trade Idea On Intercontinental Exchange – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eldorado Gold: Time To Take Some Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Brady (NYSE:BRC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.51M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has 767,995 shares. Raymond James Svcs has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 31,568 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 15,900 shares. 2.10M were accumulated by Northern. Essex Fincl Serv, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,050 shares. 7,627 are owned by Stephens Ar. Coe Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,620 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 11,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 8,581 shares. Clough Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 2.71% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 896,600 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York reported 42,972 shares. Finance Advisers holds 0.06% or 263,132 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 125,949 shares.