Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Shareholder Botty Investors Cut Stake; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Holding by $664,875 as Stock Price Rose

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. It closed at $35.36 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 14,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 81,195 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 95,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.15M for 39.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares to 130,978 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 7,167 are owned by Whittier Tru Com. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 12,124 shares. Magnetar Fin invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 70,796 shares. Granite Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Aviance Cap Prns accumulated 36,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 347 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated reported 9,344 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,292 shares or 0% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 10,900 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 45,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.