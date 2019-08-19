Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Holder Botty Investors Lowered Its Stake by $5.00 Million; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $10.03 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.28 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86,606 shares to 227,000 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 106,400 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 58,834 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 18,710 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% stake. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested 0.15% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tobam reported 96,399 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 60 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 0.01% or 82,600 shares. 7,750 are held by Daiwa Gru. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 47,931 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 65,656 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 275,881 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0% or 992 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management reported 767,995 shares. Advantage Incorporated has invested 2.26% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ingalls & Snyder Llc reported 20,800 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.29% or 105,860 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 6,925 shares. Voya Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 167,000 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Public Ltd invested in 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 78,941 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio.