Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Holder Botty Investors Cut Its Position by $5.00 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined While Allstate Decreased Its Stake by $4.79 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 154,676 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 57,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 27,919 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 84,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 175,910 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.20M for 14.52 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. McAvoy John bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. 115 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $9,730 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Sanchez Robert bought $2,269 worth of stock. 49 shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P, worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30. The insider Muccilo Robert bought $1,968. $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,672 shares to 73,793 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.