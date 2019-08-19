Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Stock Price Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Increased Stake; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Has Upped Position by $483,392

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 25/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica:; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05M, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.