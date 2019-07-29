Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Position Has Boosted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc; Axa Decreased Its Position in Carmax (KMX) by $3.43 Million as Stock Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05M, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 716,264 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Axa decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 49,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,640 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 131,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.19 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Carroll Assocs reported 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 5,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 954 shares. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 11,707 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability invested 1.83% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,256 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 30,391 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 9,944 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 63,748 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,935 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Llc has 0.26% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ariel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 17.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 61,683 shares to 107,600 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 431,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was made by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

