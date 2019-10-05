Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Its Holding; Raging Capital Management Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK) Boosted by $6.47 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 718,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, up from 348,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 194,693 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 673,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98M, up from 522,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 741,089 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Llp has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 39,056 shares. New England Rech & Incorporated owns 23,250 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 3,655 shares. 42,246 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Hm Payson And Company reported 1,000 shares. Paradigm Capital has 0.13% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Optimum invested in 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,399 shares. Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 200,000 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,389 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,112 shares to 52,955 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 11,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,083 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,100 were reported by Hillsdale Invest Inc. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 217,324 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 278,674 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 38,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,911 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.84 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.05% or 174,100 shares in its portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Com owns 46,254 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 250,108 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 145 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 166,965 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,151 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 150,900 shares to 529,100 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 158,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,463 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).